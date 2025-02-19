DeKalb County Schools to hold active shooter response training exercises today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County residents in the area around Lakeside High School, don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens and other loud noises today.

The DeKalb County School District Police Department will be conducting active threat and mass casualty training exercises at the school today.

Lakeside High School is located at 3801 Briarcliff Road NE in Atlanta.

Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies and first responders will participate in the training simulations.

Officials will run multiple scenarios simultaneously that will include police dogs, drones, smoke and flash bangs, mass triage equipment, and a mobile command center.

