DeKalb County Schools to break ground on new Sequoyah middle, high schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for its new middle school and high school.

Channel 2 Action News first told you in April when the school board approved the Sequoyah Middle School and Sequoyah High School project.

Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton, board members and other school officials will speak at a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m.

The new Sequoyah Middle School and future Sequoyah High School will be on the same campus on Aztec Road.

The schools will share some facilities, like the new sports fields and gymnasiums.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with Sequoyah Middle School Principal Sedrick Anthony when the project was approved.

“People are excited, now able to see [it] come to fruition,” he said.

The new schools are needed for the growing city of Doraville, but also encompass the Buford Highway corridor from Chamblee to Norcross.

Anthony said the current student population is more than 90% Hispanic, with English as a second language.

He said the new schools will reenergize students, staff and the community as a whole.

“I would say a significant investment in students that have typically been marginalized so have opportunity to say you’re important and you’re invested,” Anthony said.

The final contact approved by the school board includes a $230 million education special local option sales tax, or E-SPLOST.

The middle school is expected to be finished first in 2027 followed by the new high school in 2029.

