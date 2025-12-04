DeKalb County school board to discuss buying 50 new buses

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School Board will discuss plans to buy 50 new school buses at their next meeting.

The DeKalb County Board of Education will review and potentially approve an $18.75 million purchase of 50 Blue Bird school buses as part of the district’s Clean School Bus initiative.

Documents for the upcoming meeting show that the bus purchases will also go toward transitioning the bus fleet to electric vehicles.

A charging infrastructure system is in development at the East DeKalb Campus and the former site of the Hooper Alexander Elementary School, board documents show.

Once complete, the two locations will be the district’s designated electric vehicle bus maintenance and charging hubs.

Each bus that is up for potential purchase will seat 72 passengers, be fully electric and, if approved, would increase the electric vehicle fleet from 25 to 75.

“This investment directly supports the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program Agreement, which provides funding for clean energy transportation initiatives and infrastructure readiness. The purchase further reinforces the district’s strategic goal of modernizing its fleet, lowering fuel and maintenance costs, and contributing to a cleaner, safer environment for students and the community,” the board agenda item says.

In January, the school board approve the purchase of 25 electric buses, documents say.

