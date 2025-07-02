DeKalb County releases ‘protest protocol’ for ‘safe, lawful demonstrations’ after arrests, tear gas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — In the wake of a tense rally in DeKalb County, which included multiple arrests, and urges to action after protesters were hit with tear gas in the Embry Village Plaza, officials released a “peaceful protest protocol” guide.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said a guide would be coming as officials investigated the police response to the June 14 rally, where multiple people were arrested, including a Hispanic journalist.

While the county said it had reviewed hundreds of videos and spoken to residents about the response, and while officers did calm the situation down, officials wanted to take steps to help protest organizers and police “work collaboratively” for events to run smoothly.

The “P3 Packet,” as they called it, was released Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The right to peacefully protest is a cornerstone of our democracy,” Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “It is our responsibility to support residents in exercising that right while ensuring demonstrations remain safe and organized.”

County officials said the P3 Packet was made in collaboration with multiple government offices for the county, “to empower civic engagement and support community voices.”

Here’s what the county said the P3 Packet contains:

A step-by-step guide to protest planning

Understanding legal requirements

How to obtain protest permits

Safety recommendations for demonstrations

According to DeKalb County officials, the packet also has resources for legal representation and resources for protestors, including:

Do’s and don’ts of peaceful protesting

Permitting processes and planning checklists

The role of law enforcement during demonstrations

Legal rights and resources for protestors

Contact information for permits, safety coordination, and legal aid

In the P3 Packet, there is also a video introduction from Cochran-Johnson and the DeKalb County Police Department “to further support residents in understanding their rights and responsibilities” for a protest in the county.

The packet was created in English and Spanish, as well.

“As a government, it is our job to equip residents with clear, accessible information that helps them engage safely and effectively,” said Dionna Smith, Chief Communications Officer for DeKalb County. “This guide reflects our commitment to transparency and to supporting the voices of our community.”

You can get a copy of the P3 Packet here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group