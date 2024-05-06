DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Harmony was last seen leaving her home on the 6200 block of Hillandale Drive in Stonecrest on Sunday.
She is described as five feet, eight inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and was wearing glasses.
She was dressed in a black cropped sweater, blue jeans, and black/white shoes.
Police did not release her last name.
If you see her call DeKalb County Police’s Special Victim’s Unit at 770-724-7710.
