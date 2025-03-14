DeKalb County officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials said a dead raccoon killed in Dunwoody on Tuesday tested positive for rabies.

According to county officials, the raccoon was killed near Redfield Drive and was collected by DeKalb County Animal Services for testing on March 11.

The county said Georgia is a rabies endemic state, meaning animals can be found with rabies all year long and it is “not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year.”

For rabies-related safety, the county encourages residents to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines and that outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans should be eliminated.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should immediately seek medical attention, according to DeKalb County officials.

Residents are also asked to keep an eye on their pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if they see unusual behavior. Wild animal trapping will only happen in the county if a domestic pet or person has been bitten or scratched.

For more information, or to report an animal bite, you can call DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at 404-294-2519 if after hours.

