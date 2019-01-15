DeKalb County middle school evacuated after gas leak

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County middle school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a gas leak.
According to school officials, a construction crew hit a gas line in the neighborhood near Ronald McNair Middle School.
Students and staff at the school were relocated to McNair High School.
Officials said that everyone is safe.
We're working to learn when the students and staff will be let back into their school, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
