DeKalb County high school evacuated, fire department confirms smoke in the hallways

DECATUR, Ga. — Columbia High School, in DeKalb County, was evacuated, according to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News there was smoke in the hallways, leading to the emergency action.

We’ve got a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene of this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

At this time, students, faculty and staff have all been removed from the school and fire crews are on the scene.

The cause of the smoke has not yet been determined. It’s not clear if there is an active fire at the school.

