DeKalb County commission approves $930,000 day center plan to assist homeless residents

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A plan to have a new program to benefit residents in DeKalb County experiencing homelessness was approved unanimously by the county commission.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board voted together to open what it referred to as a DeKalb County Day Center.

The $930,000 budget allocation will cover paying a lease for a year and funding Frontline International, Inc. work to operate the center while providing staffing, food, security and wrap-around services.

According to the county’s documents, the day center will be in a leased space from Peace Baptist Church.

As described by county officials, the day center is meant to be a safe, welcoming space for adults who are experiencing homelessness and severe housing instability.

The center will have “low barrier access to basic services, restrooms, scheduled showers, meals, phone usage, mail services, behavioral and mental health assistance, case management, scheduled laundry, Telehealth visits and transportation.”

DeKalb WorkSource will also assist the program by offering job readiness sessions and employment and training services, while Claratel Behavioral Health will work to provide those at the day center with a “full range of mental health, developmental disability and substance use disorder programs” for individuals in need.

While the DeKalb County Day Center will prioritize those who do not have a shelter or place to stay, county officials said it will also accommodate citizens at risk of homelessness.

The lease of the Peace Baptist Church space will cost the county $132,678.

To fund Frontline Response International’s operations, which will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week, the county approved $797,322.

Daily attendance at the day center, located at 4000 Covington Highway, may not exceed 100 people, the county said.

