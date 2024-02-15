DeKalb County to audit LifeLine Animal Project over concerns of overcrowding, cleanliness

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County said it will audit the company that manages its animal shelter after reports of inhumane conditions.

Over the past year, the shelter has been managed by the LifeLine Animal Project and has been dealing with overcrowding.

Things got so bad in October that they had to euthanize some dogs.

The audit will look into concerns about how the shelter operates, small dog cages, dirty cages, cleanliness, clogged air vents, and overcrowding.

“The request for an external audit comes at a time when there has been an increased burden and strain to provide shelter for countless animals, thereby stretching the capacity of Animal Services. Although current conditions are the result of a variety of underlying causes, the issues were exacerbated by the global pandemic, shelter size, and countless animals being adopted and remanded to shelters for care,” the county said in a news release.

The county said on Sept. 26, 2023, legislation was passed to increase funding for Lifeline Animal Project for additional resources.

“A formal audit has not been performed, specifically on operations efficiency and flow of operations, overcrowding, flow of operations for quicker animal adoptions, fostering and rescue transfers, as well as their related policies and procedures to provide transparency and formal recommendations for improvement,” the county said.

