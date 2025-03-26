DeKalb County announces indictments of gang members, 4 murder suspects on weapons, drug charges

LITHONIA, Ga. — A multi-agency investigation at a DeKalb County home led to the arrest and now indictment of 17 alleged gang members, a DeKalb County grand jury announced Wednesday.

Officials say they are indicted on four counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In April 2024, DeKalb County police were contacted by the Cedar Park police in Texas regarding four unidentified armed robbery suspects that might have connections in DeKalb County.

DKPD, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, ATF and CPD executed a search warrant at a home on Cleethropes Drive in Lithonia.

While executing the search warrant, law enforcement officials recovered 20 firearms, including fully automatic long guns, as well as illegal switches used to turn handguns into automatic weapons and extended magazines.

Police also discovered an illegal psychedelic mushroom growing operation and seized a significant amount of other drugs from the house.

The indictment named the following individuals:

Darin Katharail Harris, 20

Nashan Levonta Hutton, 25

Calvary Ray Jackson, 21

Jakai Tyere Lewis, 18

Amarion Jacoby Pitts, 21

Joshua Demarquis Thomas, 19

Naseem Umar Triplett, 21

Caleb Nehemiah Dudley, 20

Ashton Patrick George, 18

Jameel Thomas Jones, 23

Camryn Anaya Byrd, 24

John Ben Frazier, 22

Jerry Devaun Johnson, 25

Fratavic Trevorious Goodwin, 20

Donovan Logan, 19

Tyrique Thomas, 20

Daniel Kenneth Solomon, 23

Thomas, Johnson, and Goodwin are charged with armed robbery and felony murder for the April 4 murder of Nicholas Grierson, 27. Hutton is also indicted on an additional charge of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

