DeKalb Co. police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive with woman reportedly caught in crossfire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting on Memorial Drive on Monday morning that left a woman with a gunshot wound.

However, police said there’s a possibility the victim was harmed while two others were shooting at each other.

The woman, described as in her 40s, was able to talk to investigators at the scene, officers said.

Police said the woman is currently in stable condition and they are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department through their free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

