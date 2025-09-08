DeKalb business riddle with bullets used for drug sales, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a business someone shot up on Friday was used to sell illegal drugs.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. along Memorial Drive, with bullets striking a building that houses a business called “Beauty Exposed.”

DKPD arrested four people who they said are uninjured victims of the shooting. However, they now face drug and weapon charges.

According to jail records, Jason Hill, 26, is charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Shanteria Sommerville, 33, is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (ecstasy) and possession of cocaine.

Shalom Avraham, 41, is charged with possession of cocaine.

Delilah Ardis, 63, is charged with possession of marijuana.

All four were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Police gathered evidence for more than five hours Friday evening.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and found the front of the building riddled with bullets and a door that had broken glass in it.

George Eyni, a witness, described hearing six shots and saw a man fleeing the scene.

“Like six shots. Boom, boom, boom, boom. And he tried to speed along,” Eyni recounted.

DeKalb County police are still searching for the shooter.

