Decatur man pleads guilty to trafficking girlfriend for sexual servitude, DA’s office says

DECATUR, Ga. — The office of DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced a man pleaded guilty to trafficking his girlfriend in 2019.

According to the DA’s office, 27-year-old Mykal Jett of Decatur was arrested after DeKalb County Police officers responded to a domestic violence call in December 2019.

On Dec. 18, 2019, officers were called to a home on McGlynn Drive in unincorporated Decatur, and when they got there they spoke to a 22-year-old woman who said Jett was her boyfriend and her pimp.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim told investigators that she and Jett had been together for four years and that Jett “forced her to make $1,000 per night or he would beat her,” the DA’s office said.

Then, he would take the money and “control” her access to drugs, which the DA’s office said she was addicted to.

The victim told police, the DA’s office said, Jett repeatedly refused to let her leave him.

TRENDING STORIES:

The day police came to the McGlynn Drive home, the victim told police she had tried to leave in a rideshare vehicle, but Jett had “forced her into his car and drove her to a different location,” according to the DA’s office.

Then, he “made her take off all of her clothes and beat her with a rake until it broke,” before continuing to abuse her for about six hours.

The DA’s office said he stuffed socks into her mouth, put a hot iron on the victim’s face, and made her stand outside in below-freezing temperatures while wearing wet clothing.

The victim had videos of the assault on her phone, and officers responding to the domestic violence call “observed severe bruises all over the woman’s body,” according to the DA’s office.

After pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, false imprisonment, and two counts of aggravated assault, Jett was sentenced to 25 years, with 14 in prison and 11 on probation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

After tornado touches down in Rockdale, one tree luckily stopped another from severely damaging home

©2023 Cox Media Group