Decatur is one of the top places people are looking to move to in 2024, according to study

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur is one of the top places people are moving to, according to a recent study by moveBuddha.

Of 25 cities listed, Decatur was ranked at No. 5.

The methodology for this ranking was gathering searches from July 2023 to March 2024 for people with a planned move date for any time in 2024.

The study says that nearly 2.4 people are moving to Decatur for every one person who leaves.

Cities ranked above Decatur include The Villages, FL, Asheville, NC, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Billings, MT.

Decatur has about 25,000 residents, according to the most recent Census numbers.

