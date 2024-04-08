Family says 11-year-old girl killed in Spalding County house fire went back for her dog

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 11-year-old Katelynn Simonds killed in a house fire in Spalding County said she was trying to save her dog when she became trapped inside.

Her step-aunt, Tressia Perry, spoke to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco on behalf of her mother on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Heartbreaking, you know?” said Perry.

Spalding County Fire Chief Mike Byrd said his team received the call for help just before 5:30 Saturday evening.

“When we received the call, it was very well advanced. It was visible from over a mile away,” said Byrd.

He said rescuers knew someone was trapped inside and began searching as soon as they arrived. They found the little girl upstairs, but he said it was too late to save her.

“Her step-dad and her step-uncle tried to go in after her, and to no success. They couldn’t get in,” said Perry.

Perry said the little girl lived at the home on Sidney Dr. with her mom, step-father and brother.

She went to Cowan Road Middle School and cheered for Spalding and Pike County Rec Centers.

“The family is struggling right now. They’re going through a hard time,” said Perry.

TRENDING STORIES:

Relatives started an online fundraiser to try to help them rebuild while grieving such a young loss.

“They’ll need furniture, dishes, all that stuff. I mean, they have totally lost everything,” said Perry.

The Spalding County Fire Department expects to release more information about how the fire started and where on Monday afternoon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Crews rescue 4 people from boat in rough seas off Georgia coast

©2023 Cox Media Group