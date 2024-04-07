2 women arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two women were arrested after failed attempts to smuggle contraband inside the DeKalb County Jail, officials say.

On March 30, deputies arrested Latrenia Renee Reives, 21, of Decatur for criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors.

Reives was arrested around midnight on March 30 after she reportedly drove a vehicle up to the jail. The passenger in her vehicle, later determined to be a child, allegedly left the car and attached a bag to a rope dangling from an inmate’s cell window.

Deputies stopped the vehicle, however, and the bag and its contents were pulled up into the jail. Deputies searched and impounded the vehicle, where they found 12 clear bags with a brown substance inside.

The child was taken into temporary custody by a relative; Reives was arrested without incident and later released on bond.

Later in the day, deputies were alerted to another attempted contraband drop near the jail lobby, where a woman was seen in an unauthorized area walking away from a black bag at a fire exit door.

Erica Curry, 23, of Decatur was arrested after attempting to flee from deputies. Curry was booked and charged with a multitude of charges such as crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden or superintendent and items prohibited for possession by inmates, both of which are felonies.

She was also charged with obstructing or hindering law enforcement officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, having drugs not in their original container and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

