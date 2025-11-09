Decatur to install ‘All-Way Walk’ system at two intersections

DECATUR, Ga. — Two intersections in Decatur are set to receive significant upgrades with the implementation of a Pedestrian All-Way Walk system in the coming weeks, the city of Decatur announced Thursday.

The intersections — Church Street and Sycamore Street, and Ponce de Leon Avenue and Clairemont Avenue — will soon feature a system that stops all cars, allowing pedestrians to cross in any direction, including diagonally.

This initiative aims to enhance safety and provide more freedom of movement for pedestrians.

New signage and pedestrian signals will be installed at these intersections to inform pedestrians and drivers when the All-Way Walk system is in effect. This is part of a broader effort to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow in the area.

The systems, also called pedestrian scrambles, have been installed in other metro Atlanta locations, including at 10th and Piedmont.

Alpharetta installed a pedestrian scramble at Milton Avenue and Canton Street, but voted to remove them in 2022, citing driver dissatisfaction.

