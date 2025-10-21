Decatur certified as Georgia’s first ‘Bird City’

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur has become the first community in Georgia to be certified as a Bird City, achieving the prestigious High Flyer level of recognition.

The certification was approved by the Decatur City Council on Sept. 15, 2025, and officially celebrated at a ceremony on Oct. 17 at Legacy Park, attended by Decatur Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers.

“Birds Georgia is thrilled to recognize the City of Decatur as the first city to receive the Bird City designation in the state,” said Birds Georgia interim co-executive director Adam Betuel.

The Bird City Initiative is a collaborative effort between the City of Decatur and the Bird City Network, aimed at promoting bird conservation and creating healthier communities for both people and birds across Georgia.

Bird City Georgia is led by Birds Georgia, with support from the Georgia Native Plant Society and Georgia Ornithological Society.

The city has implemented a range of initiatives to support bird populations, including habitat creation and restoration, reducing threats to birds, promoting public awareness, supporting research and monitoring, and organizing events for World Migratory Bird Day.

Efforts the city has undertook include minimizing light pollution, window strikes and pesticide use. In addition to Birds Georgia, Decatur has partnered with organizations such as Legacy Decatur, Trees Atlanta, Woods Keeper and Intown Chapter of Georgia Native Plant Society in an effort to make the city a more friendly place for birds.

The Bird City Network, a collaboration between the American Bird Conservancy and Environment for the Americas, unites independent Bird City programs like Bird City Georgia, providing a platform for communities to collaborate and be recognized for implementing bird-friendly actions.

Bird City Georgia invites communities across the state to join the initiative and work together to protect and conserve bird populations, contributing to a larger effort to promote sustainability and biodiversity.

