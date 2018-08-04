Crews working to repair major water main break

DECATUR, Ga. - A major water main break swamped a Decatur neighborhood after days of heavy rain.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was on Coventry Road Saturday morning where the community was rallying together to try to minimize the damage.
Contractors accidentally busted the line Friday morning, sending a river of water down the street. Before DeKalb crews showed up to repair the line, neighbors built a wall of sandbags to protect their homes.
When crews will be able to repair the line for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News Saturday A.M.
