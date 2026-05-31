Crews work to put out fire at metro Atlanta paint store

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta painting business was on fire on Sunday morning.

The Sherwin Williams paint store in Chamblee, located on Peachtree Boulevard, was visibly smoking.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent in video showing the smoke coming out of the building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department confirmed that the building was on fire but said it was contained to the one unit.

Firefighters said there was no damage or extension to adjacent businesses.

A preliminary investigation of the fire shows that it may have been electrical in nature, but will receive a full investigatin.

The fire was put out quickly, officials said, and there were no injuries or entrapments.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group