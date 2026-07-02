Crews respond to possible drowning at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A possible drowning is under investigation in metro Atlanta, according to officials.

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DeKalb County Fire Rescue says crews are responding to a drowning at a home on Mossey Drive Thursday afternoon.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available. Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene. We’ll bring you updates, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.

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