Crews battle fire at church in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a DeKalb County church on Friday morning.

The fire is at the Celestial Church of Christ Citizens Global which is just off Covington Highway on Richard Street.

Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb Fire told Channel 2 Action News that the call for the fire came in at around 4:45 a.m.

Daniels said no one was injured in the fire.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene, working to learn more about this fire for Channel 2 Action News.

A spokesperson on the scene said it took about 40 minutes to fight the fire.

Video captured by Channel 2 showed smoke coming out of the building’s attic as firefighters battled the fire.

It remains unclear exactly how this fire began.

