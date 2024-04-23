TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-285EB leaves some lanes closed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning accident has lanes closed on Interstate 285 eastbound in DeKalb County.
According to information on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511ga.org site, the crash happened at 3:06 a.m.
All lanes on I-285 EB at Chamblee Dunwoody/North Shallowford Road were currently closed, but two have since reopened.
Triple Team Traffic is guiding you around the delays, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
GDOT’s traffic tracker shows lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m.
