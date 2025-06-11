Copper pipes, wiring stolen from DeKalb church, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said two people were arrested for stealing copper from a church.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Monday, officers were called to the Iglesia Bethesda Church on Lawrenceville Highway regarding a burglary.
DKPD said two suspects broke into a storage shed and stole a large amount of copper pipes and wiring.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death
- ‘Outside agitators’ blamed for ICE protest damage in Brookhaven; AG warns against violence
- Body found 30 years ago in Atlanta identified as 15-year-old girl
With the help of community-based ‘Connect DeKalb’ cameras, investigators tracked the suspects to a Gwinnett County recycling facility.
Police said the stolen copper was recovered, and both suspects were found.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the suspects’ ages and identities will not be released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group