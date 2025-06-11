Copper pipes, wiring stolen from DeKalb church, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said two people were arrested for stealing copper from a church.

On Monday, officers were called to the Iglesia Bethesda Church on Lawrenceville Highway regarding a burglary.

DKPD said two suspects broke into a storage shed and stole a large amount of copper pipes and wiring.

With the help of community-based ‘Connect DeKalb’ cameras, investigators tracked the suspects to a Gwinnett County recycling facility.

Police said the stolen copper was recovered, and both suspects were found.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the suspects’ ages and identities will not be released.

