Community unites for Peace Walk during National Gun Violence Awareness Month

LITHONIA, Ga. — Emory Healthcare and the City of Lithonia sponsored the third annual Peace Walk on June 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Lithonia City Hall.

The community event, held of National Gun Violence Awareness Month,was followed by a resource fair featuring local partners and support services.

It was held as part of Emory Healthcare’s Violence Prevention Program, which began at Emory Hillandale Hospital in response to the impact of violence on patients, families and medical personnel.

“We’re committed to bringing our community together to honor lives lost, support survivors and promote a safer future for everyone,” says Janiaqua Cutno, corporate director of Health Impact at Emory Healthcare.

The program focuses on addressing the root causes of violence, strengthening community collaborations and supporting survivors.

The annual walk is designed to remind the community of the collective commitment to reduce harm and nurture stronger neighborhoods.

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