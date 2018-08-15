  • Person shot near day care in DeKalb County; nearby school lockdowns lifted

    By: Lauren Pozen

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened near a day care in Decatur Wednesday morning.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was at the scene as police blocked off Columbia Drive and Columbia Woods Drive around 8:30 a.m.

    DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that Columbia High School in Decatur was on lockdown after someone was shot near a day care in the area. 

    Pozen called nearby Candy Cane Learning Center, and they said they were also on lockdown.

    Both lockdowns were lifted shortly after. 

    DeKalb County police said the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

    Police were talking with a man in the Springwood neighborhood just before 9 a.m.

    Pozen saw DeKalb County police take down the crime tape before leaving the scene just before 9 a.m.

