0 Person shot near day care in DeKalb County; nearby school lockdowns lifted

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened near a day care in Decatur Wednesday morning.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was at the scene as police blocked off Columbia Drive and Columbia Woods Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Columbia drive and woods drive blocked off. This is where @DeKalbCountyPD say a person was shot in the neighborhood. This is across the street from candy cane city learning center (daycare) police say victim taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/I1CMPa4hFF — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 15, 2018

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that Columbia High School in Decatur was on lockdown after someone was shot near a day care in the area.

Pozen called nearby Candy Cane Learning Center, and they said they were also on lockdown.

Both lockdowns were lifted shortly after.

Just spoke with candy cane learning center -they have lifted their lockdown too. @DeKalbCountyPD tell me a PIO is on the way so we’ll have more info soon. pic.twitter.com/m32zSPcvuZ — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 15, 2018

We're talking to police about what happened for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

DeKalb County police said the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

Police were talking with a man in the Springwood neighborhood just before 9 a.m.

Right now @DeKalbCountyPD are talking with one man. This is the springwood neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/745hv6H1vy — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 15, 2018

Pozen saw DeKalb County police take down the crime tape before leaving the scene just before 9 a.m.

Police just took down police tape... I am standing by for an update. pic.twitter.com/byzJe68ag5 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 15, 2018

