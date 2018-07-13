Cockroaches in rice lead to Mexican restaurant failing health inspection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County Mexican restaurant has failed a health inspection, in part because of cockroaches.
When Las Colinas, on Covington Highway in Lithonia, was inspected in January it got a score of 89.
On Wednesday, the restaurant popular for its homemade guacamole and margaritas failed an inspection with a score of 54.
The inspector wrote in the report that cockroaches were crawling through a bin of uncovered rice.
Other violations included soda nozzles with black residue, flying insects in the kitchen and ceiling tiles in the kitchen in disrepair.
When Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge went to Las Colinas to ask about the violations, the manager explained he was out of town when the inspection happened.
Ernesto Perez said as far as the bugs, he talked to his pest control person and is going to use them twice a month.
He also said all the employees are getting extra training from the DeKalb County Health Department.
Perez said he feels bad about the failing score but believes he’ll get the score back up when it is reinspected this month. We’ll keep you updated when the restaurant is reinspected.
