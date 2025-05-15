Chamblee police officers save man’s life during heart attack, presented awards

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee police presented a second award to three officers for their role in saving a man’s life who suffered a heart attack while playing tennis.

When officers Dustin Bulcher, Helen Barksdale, and Brandon White arrived at the tennis court, David Chung was in full cardiac arrest.

The officers took turns performing CPR and were able to keep him alive until DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews could arrive and take him to Northside Hospital.

Chung stayed in a coma for two months and is still recovering from his heart attack.

The officers were presented with awards on Wednesday, April 30, at the Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting.

