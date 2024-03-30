Chamblee city officials announce restaurant week coming in April

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee announced the 2024 Chamblee Restaurant Week is coming back soon!

From April 7 to April 13, restaurants across Chamblee will be participating in a special event to showcase their best dishes or explore new menu items.

According to city officials, 18 restaurants will be engaging with diners and patrons to pump up their menus, try out new dishes and show off samples and drinks from what they say are some of the best and most talked about restaurants in the state.

Based on the restaurant, patrons will have the option to choose how they want to dine, whether they sit down, take out, have it delivered, or even eat outside at each location.

The restaurants participating in the event this year are:

57th Fighter Group

Ace Atlanta

Bluetop

Downwind

El Patron Restaurant

Frosty Caboose

Gu’s Dumplings

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Himalayas

Hopstix

The Mad Italian

Playa Bowls

PONKO Chicken

The Queen’s Tea Party

Southbound

Taqueria El Viejon

Vintage Pizzeria

Won Kitchen

You can find more information about Chamblee Restaurant Week online.

