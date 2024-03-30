Chamblee city officials announce restaurant week coming in April

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee announced the 2024 Chamblee Restaurant Week is coming back soon!
From April 7 to April 13, restaurants across Chamblee will be participating in a special event to showcase their best dishes or explore new menu items.
According to city officials, 18 restaurants will be engaging with diners and patrons to pump up their menus, try out new dishes and show off samples and drinks from what they say are some of the best and most talked about restaurants in the state.
Based on the restaurant, patrons will have the option to choose how they want to dine, whether they sit down, take out, have it delivered, or even eat outside at each location.
The restaurants participating in the event this year are:
- 57th Fighter Group
- Ace Atlanta
- Bluetop
- Downwind
- El Patron Restaurant
- Frosty Caboose
- Gu’s Dumplings
- Gus’s Fried Chicken
- Himalayas
- Hopstix
- The Mad Italian
- Playa Bowls
- PONKO Chicken
- The Queen’s Tea Party
- Southbound
- Taqueria El Viejon
- Vintage Pizzeria
- Won Kitchen
You can find more information about Chamblee Restaurant Week online.
