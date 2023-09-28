Chamblee announces new police chief, a Miami-Dade police major

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A Miami-Dade police major is getting a promotion and moving north to Georgia.

Michael Dieppa, of Miami, was named the new Chamblee Police Chief after a six-month search by the department.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Chamblee Police Department and honored to serve our community,” Dieppa said in a statement. “I look forward to getting started and building on the agency’s tradition of excellence. My goals are to ensure public safety while finding innovative methods to address quality of life concerns for our residents and visitors.”

Dieppa brings nearly 30 years of experience as a law enforcement officer as he steps into his new role in Georgia.

According to a release by the City of Chamblee, Dieppa first began his career in Miami in 1996, starting as a police officer.

The city said he rose through the ranks of the Miami-Dade Police Department quickly, becoming a sergeant, then lieutenant, then captain, safety training director, and police major.

As a major, Dieppa led the Miami-Dade Narcotics/Warrants Bureau and served on multiple special assignments related to logistics for the 2019 Super Bowl.

Dieppa also helped lead the 2019 Mass Casualty Attack Training program for the Miami-Dade Police Department, which involved deploying 1,500 body-worn cameras and drafting policy for their use.

Additionally, Dieppa received a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership from St. Thomas University, a Master of Science in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Innovation from St. Thomas University.

Dieppa is also a member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Forum, Dade County Police Benevolent Association and the Hispanic Police Officers Association

During his time in law enforcement, Dieppa was awarded the Bronze Medal of Valor and more.

