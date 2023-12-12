Chamblee annexation effort canceled, request withdrawn after city staff review

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The application to grow the city of Chamblee through an annexation process was withdrawn after review “discovered technical deficiencies,” officials announced Monday.

According to city officials, city staff reviewed the proposed annexation application, and following due diligence processes, the applicant chose to cancel their request.

For now, it brings the effort to annex 10% of an unincorporated part of the city, including Mercer University’s Atlanta campus, to an end.

In late October, Chamblee city council members initially voted to accept a petition for annexation after 60% of residents signed on.

The effort would have added as many as 3,500 people to the city’s official population, which is currently around 30,000.

Mayor Brian Mock released a statement at the time, saying he was pleased that Embry Hills had the chance to join the city and was honored to have a university like Mercer within the city.

Had the annexation effort proven successful, it would have added neighborhoods along Chamblee Tucker Road from I-85 to I-285 and just outside the Perimeter. It would have also included most of the Embry Hills area inside the Perimeter and next to Spaghetti Junction.

“The public hearing on the proposed annexation and the public hearing on the rezoning of the proposed annexation area which was previously scheduled for December 14th has been canceled,” officials said Monday.

Originally, the public hearing would have been followed by a Dec. 19 vote to annex. If council officially approved the annexation, city services would have switched over on New Year’s Day, with the area becoming part of Chamblee.

At this point, growing the city through the annexation of Embry Hills is no longer moving forward.

