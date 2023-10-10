CDC says now is the time to make sure you’re up to date on vaccines

ATLANTA — The Fall is usually the time everyone hears reminders to get a flu shot, but the CDC says there are several vaccines you should make sure you’re up to date on.

One of those vaccines, an RSV shot, is available for the first time.

If you’re eligible to get a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine and an RSV shot, officials say it’s safe to get all three at one time.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was at a vaccine clinic in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday where CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said this is a historic year with the amount of vaccines being offered.

“I think some people are saying, ‘Oh, I’ve had COVID’ or ‘I’ve had the shot,’ but I want them to understand that their protection against COVID is going away,” she said.

Rawlins also spoke with several people who wanted to make sure they are protected against the flu and other seasonal viruses that can change each year.

“It’s a lot, but it’s worth it if it’s going to keep us alive and the elderly safe,” Tiffany James, who got a flu and COVID-19 vaccine, said.

“I don’t want the flu. I don’t want COVID, so anything that can help me be more healthy,” Caronell Gibbs, who got all three, said.

The most recent COVID-19 shot is designed to fight the Omicron variant and requires just one shot, but it will only last about a year.

