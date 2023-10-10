Ambulance driver who used Adderall, smoked pot before deadly crash pleads guilty

FAIRBURN, Ga. — An ambulance driver who was driving drunk on the job will have to turn himself into jail in a few weeks.

On Tuesday, that driver entered a guilty plea in an accident that killed a 66-year-old grandfather.

“He should have been able to take a safe ride from the place where he lived to where he was getting medical treatment,” Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis told Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Willis says it’s a guilty plea that had the victim’s family full support.

“We got a sentence the family believes is just,” Willis said.

Kevin McCorvey pleaded guilty to causing an accident that killed 66-year-old Wilton Thomason.

“They did not properly secure him in the car, so it is a horrible case,” Willis explained.

Thomason was not properly strapped in when the ambulance he was in crashed into a ditch on the night of Nov. 11.

McCorvey was arrested after he admitted to police he had smoked marijuana, taken Adderall and was drinking a beer while driving the ambulance.

The court said there were also jail calls where McCorvey detailed how much he’d been drinking.

McCorvey was soft-spoken and made no eye contact with Thomason’s family as he pleaded guilty.

Prior to the guilty plea, McCorvey was facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

The agreement reduced the 13-count indictment to three counts leaving McCorvey to serve at least 8 years in prison of a 15-year sentence.

The attorney representing Thomason’s family says they plan to sue the ambulance company after discovering the company was not registered to operate, didn’t have insurance and didn’t have adequately trained staff.

McCorvey was able to walk out of the courthouse on Tuesday. His plea agreement is allowing him to get his affairs in order before turning himself in, in two weeks.

