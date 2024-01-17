‘Can’t take a bath, can’t flush the toilet:’ Sewage backup impacts DeKalb renter, ‘forces’ move out

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A property management company is blaming recent winter weather for a delay in fixing a sewage backup at a DeKalb County rental property.

The renter told Channel 2 Action News she was forced to move out due to the backup.

For Sterling Covington and her family, it’s the smell of toxins they can’t endure after the sewage backup.

“The smell is horrendous,” Covington said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Covington told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln she’s been dealing with this backflow for days.

“I’ve been in this position since Thursday evening because that’s when I found it,” Covington said. “Can’t take a bath, can’t flush the toilet, can’t wash my hands.”

She told Channel 2 Action News she’s even put kitty litter out to soak up the flow, but despite the efforts of the whole family, it’s still an issue.

“Me and my son cleaned it up, and then few minutes later, I hear a gush of water,” Covington added.

TRENDING STORIES:

Covington told Channel 2 Action News that her main complaint is due to the owner hiring plumbers who’re telling her they can’t find the septic tank, and they don’t have to tools to pump the tank.

“They keep sending out regular plumbers, they may be able to install a septic tank but they don’t maintain them or clean them out,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News found the home is independently owned and managed by an Atlanta-based property management company.

The manager declined our request for an interview but told Lincoln over the phone they were aware of the issue.

The property manager said the plumbers they hired were certified and at the time they were not sure if this was a septic tank-related issue.

He said recent heavy rain is the cause of the problem.

The manager told Lincoln the owner of the home would come by the property with a septic tank company on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Police Department mourns death of one of its newest officers The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its newest officers.

©2023 Cox Media Group