3 sheriffs’ offices perform multi-county drug bust at 32 businesses after 6 month investigation

CENTRAL GEORGIA — Over two days, three county sheriffs’ offices performed a joint drug bust operation that was months in the making.

According to the sheriffs of Jasper, Jones and Putnam counties, it’s an effort that’s been in the works for about six months, starting in June 2023.

On Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, 32 businesses were subject to search warrants.

A release from all three offices said a dozen search warrants were carried out, resulting in numerous arrests.

The warrants stem from a series of investigative actions involving undercover deputies and sheriffs’ office personnel buying illegal drugs and engaging in illegal gambling off and on at multiple business in Jasper, Jones and Putnam counties, officials said.

The bulk of the drugs purchased during the investigation were described as vaping products with illegal amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, with the sheriffs’ offices noting that the legal limit in Georgia is 0.3%.

Those arrested, according to officials, were charged with violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act for the sale of Schedule 1 Drugs.

All of the alleged perpetrators were charged with the offense after reportedly selling THC products with amounts higher than the state’s 0.3% limit, with many ranging between 2% and 16% delta-9 THC products, officials said.

“Undercover officers also gambled on coin-operated amusement machines and many of the locations,” which the sheriffs’ offices said was legal. However, paying cash on the devices is a felony commercial gambling crime.

A Monticello business was also found with “a significant quantity of hydrocodone, morphine and other narcotics in the business.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and search warrants at all of the businesses in question have now been executed, sheriffs’ offices said.

Now, deputies are working to identify and arrest about 20 people in all three counties, though the sheriffs’ offices said they’d be withholding the names until the arrests have been made.

According to records, search and arrest warrants were served at the following locations:

Saqi, LLC at 142 Frobel St., Monticello

Hillsboro Mini Mart at 1759 Hwy 11 S., Hillsboro

Akash Grocery at 610 Forsyth St., Monticello

786 Monticello, LLC at 3 Short St., Monticello

3 J, Inc. at 8541 Ga. Hwy 142, Monticello

Z&R Bhamani, Inc. at 210 W. Greene St., Monticello

49 CR Mart at 2440 Shurling Drive, Macon

NBM Plaza at 3437 Joycliff Rd., Macon

Lake Mart at 2810 Gray Hwy, Macon

Gray Bait & Tackle at 2676 Gray Hwy, Macon

Handy Andy at 148 West Clinton St., Gray

Marathon at 180 West Clinton St., Gray

Gary’s Food Mart at 158 Georgia Hwy 49, Macon

Liston’s Grocery at 290 Georgia Hwy 49, Macon

Blue Mark at 1210 Eatonton Hwy, Haddock

K&A at 1359 Georgia Hwy 22, Haddock

SoulShine Vape & Smoke at 511 Settlement Point Road., Suite A, Gray

JC 1 Stop at 3356 Joycliff Rd., Macon

Red’s Minit Mart at 820 Oak St., Eatonton

Step In Food Mart at 105 Gray Rd., Eatonton

Express at 811 Oak St., Eatonton

CBD Lake County/AMS Medical Supply at 665-C Old Phoenix Rd., Eatonton

Oconee Tobacco at 1027 Greensboro Rd., Eatonton

Kwik Stop No. 4 at 406 Pea Ridge Rd., Eatonton

Cloud 9 Factory at 899 Harmony Rd., Eatonton

Shell at 204 E. Sumter St., Eatonton

Eatonton Travel Center at 100 Sara Lee Dr., Eatonton

Discount Tobacco at 124 North Jefferson Ave., Eatonton

Milledgeville Food Mart at 101 Mays Rd., Milledgeville

Smoke Studio at 104 West Marion St., Eatonton

Long Shoals Convenience Store at 1093-B Sparta Hwy, Eatonton

