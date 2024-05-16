California man sentenced to life in prison for killing man outside of Stone Mountain hair salon

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A California man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a man outside a Stone Mountain hair salon.

On Wednesday, May 15, Tychicus Cameron Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to murdering Anthony Jordan, Jr., 29, on June 12, 2018.

Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wilson initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea once prosecutors rested their case.

According to the investigation, DeKalb County police officers responded to a call about a shooting outside a hair salon in a strip mall in the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain.

When they arrived, they found Jordan suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took him to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said Jordan was at the salon for a hair appointment and when he left the salon at 5:15 and was standing outside talking on his cell phone, Wilson pulled up in a green Cadillac, got out of the driver’s seat and fired four shots.

Two of the bullets struck Jordan and the other two shattered the front window of the salon.

One customer inside the salon was injured by the broken glass and another customer was grazed by a bullet.

During the investigation, investigators found surveillance video that showed Wilson arrive at the shopping center around 4:30 p.m., back into a parking spot and wait.

The motive for the shooting was not clear.

Wilson was arrested on June 25, 2018, in Los Angeles, California for a parole violation and extradited to Georgia in February 2021 after serving a sentence in California for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Immediately after the guilty plea, a judge sentenced Wilson to serve life in prison.

