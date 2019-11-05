  • Cafeteria worker, assistant principal involved in fights with students at 1 school

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was an unusually violent week at a local high school in DeKalb County.

    Police arrested a cafeteria worker for fighting a student, an assistant principal is now on leave for an altercation with a student and a school police officer injured another student while arresting him.

    Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to district officials about the wave of violence. They confirmed that all of this went on at Cedar Grove High School.

    ON CHANNEL 2 AT 5 P.M.: We'll show you video of the cafeteria worker on the floor fighting a student that left parents stunned

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories