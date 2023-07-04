Burglary suspect found hiding in the attic of DeKalb convenience store, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Monday night.
DeKalb police said it happened shortly after midnight on Monday.
Officers were called to the Petro Food Mart off Flat Shoals Parkway about a burglary in process.
When officers arrived, authorities reportedly heard the suspect in the attic of the store.
After officials set up a perimeter outside the business, officers then went inside.
According to the DeKalb Police Department, the suspect called out and said he was surrendering.
The suspect was then arrested. The police did not release his age or identity.
