Bullseye Black Market, inspired by Target boycott, held Black Friday weekend

STONECREST, Ga. — The Bullseye Black Market, Black Friday Edition is taking place through Nov. 30 at Samson Health & Fitness in Stonecrest. Its goal: to support Black-owned businesses.

This event is designed to create a community-centered shopping experience. It offers an opportunity for Black-owned businesses to gain exposure and for shoppers to support local enterprises.

Emunah Melek of Royally Nourished was one of several vendors at the market on Saturday.

“Royally Nourished focuses on chronic inflammation and reversing ailments in the body with cold-pressed juices, natural nutrition and herbal remedies,” she said.

She is one of many hoping to take advantage of not only Small Business Saturday but the first major holiday shopping weekend at the market.

Like many she is hoping for interactions with customers, interactions she wouldn’t get if it was in a big box store.

“We get to listen to them we get to hear what they’re saying and implement immediately,” Melek said.

It’s an opportunity these Black business owners are capitalizing on.

As thousands are standing on a commitment to boycott Target after the company ended their diversity, equity and inclusion goals in January, merchants here are hoping those same shoppers will turn to smaller, local merchants.

“These big box brands, they always get all the publicity, of course because of marketing. Sometimes small business owners don’t get as much publicity as the big box brands. So this is a great experience for us to have to get that publicity out for people to come marketing and showcasing our goods and service,” she said.

They’re hoping to product their Black businesses and also keep money in the community one purchase at a time.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities and attractions, including doorbusters for early shoppers, photos with Black Santa and a dedicated kids’ zone for family-friendly fun. The event will also feature music, giveaways, and holiday cheer, alongside food trucks and a hot cider bar to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Channel 2 Action News reported in April that the Bullseye Black Market was started earlier this year after after church leaders at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church led a nationwide boycott of Target and other stores for repealing their DEI policies.

