Brookhaven court offers amnesty program to clear certain violations, warrants

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Municipal Court is offering an amnesty program throughout October for individuals with “failure to appear” violations or active bench warrants.

The initiative aims to help individuals settle outstanding violations, restore lawful driving privileges and reduce arrests while decreasing the court’s caseload.

“Access to the judicial process is important,” said Bryan Ramos, Chief Judge of Brookhaven Municipal Court.

During the amnesty period, individuals with an outstanding bench warrant or offenses requiring a court appearance can pay a reduced appearance bond and receive a new court date, leading to the withdrawal of the bench warrant.

Those with traffic violations that have restricted their driving privileges may pay the overdue fine or request a new court date to begin restoring their driving privileges. Acceptable forms of payment include cash, money order, cashier’s check, and credit/debit card, but personal checks are not accepted.

The amnesty program does not apply to outstanding violation of probation warrants.

Individuals interested in the program are encouraged to visit the Brookhaven Municipal Court at 1793 Briarwood Road on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Fridays in October between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Requests can also be made through the city’s website.

