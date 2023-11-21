Brookhaven apartment complex damaged by overnight fire

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Officials are on the scene of a fire that damaged an apartment complex in Brookhaven early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on Windmont Drive, Brookhaven before 3 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels.

The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire. It is unclear how many people were displaced.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is LIVE on the scene speaking with those who were affected by the fire on Channel 2 Action News This Morning and streaming on WSB Now.

