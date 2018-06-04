Bridge over I-285 at Stone Mountain now open!

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There’s a new, easier way to get around between Atlanta and Stone Mountain.
A new pedestrian bridge was installed over I-285 near Church Street over the weekend of May 5 and 6.
The project is a major piece of the Stone Mountain Trail.
According to the PATH Foundation, trail users will soon be able to cycle across the bridge.
The bridge was funded by DeKalb County and donations to PATH.
