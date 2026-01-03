Former TV station location is on fire in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a fire Saturday night.

The fire is at the former location of Channel 46 on at 1810 Briarcliff Road, the fire rescue’s public information officer said.

DeKalb Fire had earlier incorrectly identified the fire site as a Baptist church.

No one has been located in the building, though a Channel 2 photographer on the scene caught someone apparently being taken into custody.

Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 camera shows the emergency response at Briarcliff and Clifton roads, near the Quick Trip. Traffic is being impacted at the scene.

