Attorney for former superintendent disputes claims that led to arrest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney for former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devin Horton released a statement addressing the administrator’s Saturday arrest.

Horton’s attorney, Terence Campbell of Cotsirilos, Poulos & Campbell, called the argument that led to Horton’s arrest a “personal matter between husband and wife.”

He also said the dispute “had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with their children and no child was involved in the argument,” except for their being home during the dispute.

Horton’s wife also doesn’t want charges pursued, Campbell said.

The former DeKalb superintendent was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Saturday afternoon on third degree child cruelty charges and aggravated assault/strangulation charges, according to jail records.

Horton resigned late last year after the feds charged him with fraud for allegedly stealing money from his last school district in Illinois.

He’s also now under investigation in DeKalb for decisions he made during his two years as superintendent.

“Dr. Horton and his wife got into an argument at their home yesterday, and he was arrested as a result. Because headlines can be misleading, everyone should know that this incident had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with their children and no child was involved in the argument in any way, other than the mere fact that they were at home when it occurred. Dr. Horton is a loving and devoted father to his children. This is really a personal matter between husband and wife, and Dr. Horton’s wife is fully supportive of him and does not want charges pursued.” — Terence Campbell of Cotsirilos, Poulos & Campbell

