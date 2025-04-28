Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural Celebration held in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — In DeKalb County on Sunday, people gathered to celebrate the culture and heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Several groups entertained the crowds with performances on the Ashford Lane Lawn in Dunwoody, including several dance groups.

The AAPI Cultural Celebration featured crafts, jewelry, food, art, and more

The annual event was sponsored by Create Dunwoody.

Channel 2’s Sophia Choi served as emcee.

