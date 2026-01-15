Anonymous tip leads to drug raid in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Five people were arrested following a drug investigation at a home in Decatur, according to police.

DeKalb County police say on Jan. 7, investigators executed a drug search warrant in the 1900 block of West Lakeside Drive. Authorities say the investigation began after a citizen tip submitted through Tip411.

During the operation, police arrested five suspects ranging in age from 17 to 38.

Officers say one suspect was found hiding in a crawl space inside the home.

Police also confirmed that two detectives were injured while chasing two suspects during the operation. Officials say both suspects are recovering from their injuries.

Inside the home, investigators said they found ecstasy, prescription pills, marijuana, guns and cash.

DKPD credited community involvement for helping stop criminal activity and encouraged residents to continue sharing information.

Anyone with tips about ongoing criminal activity can submit information anonymously through the free DKPD Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

