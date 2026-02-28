Annual race breaks records, raises money for women’s resource center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that the 11th Annual Love Run 5K set new records for both attendance and fundraising this year.

The event saw more than 500 registered participants. While the final fundraising total is still being calculated, the event has already surpassed previous records by generating more than $31,000.

The annual race raises money for the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, an organization that provides emergency shelter and legal aid for survivors. The center expanded its services in 2025 to include support for sexual assault survivors following the acquisition of the DeKalb Rape Crisis Center.

Boston created the Love Run in 2016 while she was serving as the county’s solicitor-general. The event was established to commemorate Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and has been held annually for 11 years. The race route begins in Decatur Square and serves as a qualifying event for the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race.

This race marked the first time the event was held since the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence expanded its mission to include sexual assault survivors after the organization acquired the DeKalb Rape Crisis Center in 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group