Animal adoptions up 23% in DeKalb County in 2025, officials say at county presentation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At a recent presentation on animal welfare in DeKalb County, officials reported positive trends in the condition of Animal Services for adoptions, despite higher intake at the shelter.

The presentation came at the Third Annual State of DeKalb Animals, with discussion led by District 2 Commissioner Michelle Long Spears.

According to Spears’ presentation on April 1, DeKalb County made significant progress when it comes to animal welfare outcomes, in addition to the county making historic investments in prevention and community-based care.

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A representative for the commissioner shared some of the presentation highlights with Channel 2 Action News, reporting that compared to 2024, animal intakes rose 7.4% but adoptions had surged by more than 23%.

The county said 9,666 animals were taken in by DeKalb County Animal Services, while 5,786 were adopted and placed in permanent homes.

Return of animals to owners was also up by 10%, with 1,167 pets reunited with their families, the county said.

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There was also “significant growth in its foster program,” with foster pet placements up nearly 47% in 2025, helping reduce the level of shelter crowding.

“While intake is rising, we are seeing real progress in outcomes because of our intentional investments and strong partnerships,” Spears said in a statement. “We are shifting toward a prevention-first model that keeps animals out of the shelter system and supports families in caring for their pets.”

As part of that shift, the county moved to address ongoing shelter challenges and overcrowding through a $1.18 million investment in prevention strategies.

Those efforts include an expansion for free spay and neuter services, mobile veterinary care and increased community outreach.

Going forward, the county scaled free spay and neuter surgeries from 1,000 per year to 4,800 in 2025. The goal for animal services is to reach 6,000 surgeries per year by 2027.

Spears announced that several initiatives were underway to advance access and innovation in animal care in District 2.

The county is training 16 veterinarians in high-volume spay and neuter certification, providing 436 community cat vouchers and hosting several spay and neuter events.

Additionally, the county launched Georgia’s first “pet neighborhood” as a way to house 120 dogs in an enriched environment.

A mobile spay and neuter vehicle is also hitting the roads in partnership with PAWS Atlanta, the county said.

The DeKalb County Commission also passed recent ordinances to require litters and breeding pets be register while restricting how many pets may be bred, plus an ordinance targeting transient sales of animals in the county.

“Animal wellbeing is a public health issue, a public safety issue, and a quality-of-life issue. By investing upstream and expanding access to care, we are building a stronger, safer, and more compassionate DeKalb County,” Spears added.

Right now, there are 76 animals held by DeKalb County Animal Services as part of court cases, the county said.

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