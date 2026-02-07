Advocates want more done to stop abused animals from going back to owners

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Animal welfare advocates are calling for changes in DeKalb County following reports that abused animals are being returned to their owners.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke with volunteers at the Lifeline Animal Shelter in DeKalb County and met Mahla, who has spent her life shuttled between shelters and an abusive home.

In 2024, Mahla and another dog were brought in after being found stuck in a crate left outside with a large mass on her chest. Authorities charged the owner with neglect, but the charge was dropped.

By law, she was returned to the owner. In January, animal control found Mahla and her three new puppies living in deplorable conditions.

“She’s emaciated, her skin is in terrible shape, and her puppies also have these terrible skin conditions. Their eyes are swollen shut,” volunteer Carlos Diaz said. “She’s a very sweet dog, especially when you consider what she’s been through.”

Advocates say this could have been prevented if the system had worked the first time.

They want the county to do a better job of following through with charges to better protect animals that can’t protect themselves.

“It stops with them, the people who are overseeing this, and, you know, it comes down to them really just making a decision that they’re not going to look away,” Diaz said.

In trying to find out why the charges were dropped, Lifeline pointed Doudna to the District Attorney’s Office, who pointed him to the Solicitor General’s Office.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Solicitor’s General’s Office for comment on this story. The office said it would have response to us by Monday.

